Dickson Mourn Death Of Bayelsa Monarch, Anenih’s Son,Wife
Governor Dickson,in a condolence message to Chief Tony Anenih, noted that, the death of the Eugene Anenih was not only a big blow to the Anenih family, but Edo State and close associates of the family.
He noted that, the two events were both shocking and painful, stressing that, their departure has created a big vacuum in the family that would be difficult to fill.
He described the late paramount ruler as a disciplined, level-headed and God-fearing leader, who would not be forgotten by his people.
According to the statement late King Ogiasa was a favoured ruler, as it was during his reign that Otuoke Community witnessed the elevation of their worthy son, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan to occupy the most exalted position in the country.
While praying God to grant the soul of the departed eternal repose, Governor Dickson also urged the Ogiasa family and the community to take courage in their moment of grief.
