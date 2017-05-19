Dickson okays new Ag. VC for NDU

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA – BAYELSA State Governor, Seriake Dickson has approved the appointment of Prof. Samuel Gowon Edoumiekumo as Acting Vice-Chancellor of the ‎state owned Niger Delta University (NDU).

This follows the expiration of the tenure of the former Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Humprey Ogoni which took effect on Wednesday May 17‎, 2017.

The governor’s approval of Prof. Edoumiekumo‎, as the new Acting Vice-chancellor, according to a statement, was in strict compliance to the traditions of the university system which makes the deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of administration to act in stead until a substantive one is appointed.

Prof. Edoumiekumo‎ was born on April 30, 1970 and obtained his First School Leaving Certificate from Akeindenowei primary school, Toru Angiama and West Africa school certificate from Ajeromi Ifelodun High School, Lagos in 1982 and 1988 respectively.

He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree, Master of Science Degree and two Doctor of Philosophy Degrees from the University of Port Harcourt and the University of Nsukka in the field of Economics.

The new Acting VC, who has served the NDU in various capacities is a member of several professional bodies and has several publications both local and internationally to his credit which earned him the rank of a professor in 2014.

