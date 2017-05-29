Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pentagon prepares to test its homeland missile defense system amid rising concerns about North Korea – Los Angeles Times

Posted on May 29, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Los Angeles Times

Pentagon prepares to test its homeland missile defense system amid rising concerns about North Korea
Los Angeles Times
Sometime between noon and 4 p.m. today, a towering rocket is scheduled to be launched from an underground silo about 60 miles northwest of Santa Barbara in the latest test of the nation's troubled homeland missile-defense system. The launch, from …
Hit or miss, missile defense test is a key milestoneWashington Post
North Korea threatens to send 'bigger gift package' to US after latest testBusiness Insider
North Korea says ballistic missile test successful – mediaNews24
Fox News –Daily Mail –Chicago Tribune –ABC News
all 503 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.