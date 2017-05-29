Pentagon prepares to test its homeland missile defense system amid rising concerns about North Korea – Los Angeles Times
|
Los Angeles Times
|
Pentagon prepares to test its homeland missile defense system amid rising concerns about North Korea
Los Angeles Times
Sometime between noon and 4 p.m. today, a towering rocket is scheduled to be launched from an underground silo about 60 miles northwest of Santa Barbara in the latest test of the nation's troubled homeland missile-defense system. The launch, from …
Hit or miss, missile defense test is a key milestone
North Korea threatens to send 'bigger gift package' to US after latest test
North Korea says ballistic missile test successful – media
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!