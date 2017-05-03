Did Stephen Colbert Go Too Far With His Trump ‘Cock Holster’ Joke? [Video]

Every late night show on TV mouths off about the Donald, and I guess it’s just too easy and too much fun not to.

One of Stephen Colbert’s recent jibes has landed him in hot water, though, with many saying his joke about Trump and Putin’s relationship was homophobic.

His monologue was full of the usual barbed attacks, but towards the end he really upped the ante. Variety reports:

“Sir, you attract more skinheads than free Rogaine,” Colbert said near the end of the insult-laden rant. “You have more people marching against you than cancer. You talk like a sign language gorilla that got hit in the head. In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c–k holster.”

Yep, cock holster.

Tune in from 11:30 if you want to go straight to the incident in question:

The reaction was swift:

The final remark has drawn the internet’s ire, with viewers taking to social media to declare Colbert is homophobic.The hashtag #FireColbert began spreading around Twitter, along with calls for people to boycott sponsors of the late-night show.

Off to Twitter we go…

TheyLIVE happens to be a massive Trump fan – hey bud, you heard what his VP Mike Pence thinks about homosexuality (HERE)?

Stephen Colbert has yet to issue a statement on the matter, and CBS did not respond to requests for comment.

