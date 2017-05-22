Diddy Debuts “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop” Documentary Trailer On Biggie’s Birthday – HipHopDX
|
HipHopDX
|
Diddy Debuts "Can't Stop, Won't Stop" Documentary Trailer On Biggie's Birthday
HipHopDX
Before introducing the trailer to the film, Diddy took time to dote on Biggie's legacy as an artist. “In 1993, it was all a dream,” the rap mogul said. “That's when God blessed me with the opportunity and the vision to start Bad Boy Records. Bad Boy …
Apple Music's new film chronicles Bad Boy's hip hop legacy
Can't Stop Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story (Trailer)
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
