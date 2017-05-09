Didi Chuxing ready to go global with English app, international credit cards

Didi Chuxing, China’s homegrown ridesharing service (which successfully pushed Travis Kalanick’s empire out of the country last year) has now introduced an English language app for riders in Shanghai, Beijing, and Guangzhou.

