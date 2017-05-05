Diego Costa closes in on £650k-a-week China deal

Chelsea striker Diego Costa is understood to be on the brink of a stunning £75 million move to Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian this summer. The 28-year-old could become the best paid player in the world after reportedly being offered a £650,000 a week deal after tax. Reports in Spain claim he has signed although sources […]

