Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Diego Maradona Gets New Coaching Job

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Argentina legend Diego Maradona has been appointed head coach of Al-Fujairah FC, the United Arab Emirates second-tier club say. It is the 56-year-old’s first job since he was sacked as manager of UAE side Al Wasl in July 2012. Al-Fujairah tweeted a picture of Maradona holding the club’s shirt. “I want to tell you that…

The post Diego Maradona Gets New Coaching Job appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.