Diepkloof a no-go area as protests erupt
Times LIVE
Diepkloof a no-go area as protests erupt
Times LIVE
#Diepkloof today its worse no one is going to schools or work Roads completely closed. Image by: Uncle wa Renda via Twitter. Burning tyres and rocks were strewn across roads as service delivery protests erupted in Diepkloof‚ Soweto‚ early on Wednesday.
