Diepkloof a no-go area as protests erupt – Times LIVE

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Africa


Diepkloof a no-go area as protests erupt
#Diepkloof today its worse no one is going to schools or work Roads completely closed. Image by: Uncle wa Renda via Twitter. Burning tyres and rocks were strewn across roads as service delivery protests erupted in Diepkloof‚ Soweto‚ early on Wednesday.
Teargas, stun grenades used to disperse protesters in DiepkloofNews24
[UPDATE] Police use teargas to disperse Diepkloof protestersEyewitness News
Diepkloof protesters block roadseNCA

