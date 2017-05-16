Diezani N30m bribe: Court adjourns INEC official’s case transfer

By Innocent Anaba

Lagos—A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday, adjourned till May 24, to decide whether or not to transfer the case of an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Christian Nwosu, accused of receiving the sum of N30 million from a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs Diezani Allison-Madueke, to compromise the 2015 general elections to the Chief Judge for re-assignment to another judge.

Nwosu had earlier admitted collecting the money in a plea bargain arrangement he entered with the EFCC. However, he backed out of the plea bargain, following the rejection of the terms of agreement by the judge.

Nwosu was subsequently re-arraigned alongside another INEC official, Tijani Bashir, on an amended charge by the EFCC. They however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Following their re-arraignment, EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, urged the trial judge, Justice Muhammed Idris to transfer the case file to the Chief Judge of the court, Justice Ibrahim Auta, for re-assignment to another judge.

According to him, it was trite that a judge who has heard and rejected a plea bargain agreement of a defendant can no longer preside over the matter in the event that the defendant decides to change his plea.

He said though the commission has full confidence in the ability of the judge to handle the case, it will be in the interest of justice to allow another judge take over the matter in line with the provisions of Section 270(15) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, ACJA.

However, in its application, Nwosu urged the judge to reject the EFCC’s request and continue to handle the matter.

The post Diezani N30m bribe: Court adjourns INEC official’s case transfer appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

