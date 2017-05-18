Digital Bananas Technology Nigerian based candidate secures a Digital Business Analyst Role with HSBC in the UK – Pulse Nigeria
|
Vanguard
|
Digital Bananas Technology Nigerian based candidate secures a Digital Business Analyst Role with HSBC in the UK
Pulse Nigeria
Perhaps one of the successes they choose to constantly tout is of a young Nigerian woman who landed a job with the U.K Bank, HSBC all the way from Nigeria. Published: 4 minutes ago , Refreshed: 2 minutes ago; Pulse Mix. Print; eMail · Nigerian based …
Career Insights Begins Empowering Nigerians With Digital Skills to Compete in Today's Digital Economy
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!