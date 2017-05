Digital Currency Exchange Celery Freezes Deposits And Withdrawals

New York-based digital currency exchange Celery has suspended its services, but as thus far declined to comment on the reason why.

Source

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest