Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Di’ja drops new hit track at Calabar Glo Mega Music Tour

Posted on May 21, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

• Timaya, Kiss Daniel, others thrill

Globacom ambassador and music diva, Hadiza Blell, otherwise known as Di’Ja dropped a new hit track titled One Talk, at the Calabar edition of the Mega Music Nationwide Tour organised by the telecommunications giant,

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The show which held at the Calabar Cultural Centre had in attendance four other master lyricists, including dancehall king, Runtown; Itsekiri-born songstress, Omawumi Megbele; Kiss Daniel and  Plantain seller, Timaya.

*Timaya

The first-class musical fiesta was witnessed by very important personalities within Cross River State including the First Lady of Cross River State, Dr. (Mrs.) Lynda Ayade, the former Minister for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Edem Duke, Cross River State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Comrade Asu Okang, the Chief Executive Officer of Hit FM, Calabar, Patrick Ugbe, the General Manager of Transcorp Hotels, Calabar, Mr. Chuma Mgbojikwe, his wife,   Adaku, officials of CUSO International Organisation, a Non-Governmental Organisation, Richard Khawaja, Ginette Potentier and Akvia Repiakion, among others.

The show also provided a platform for local talents to strut the bandstand with appealing performances that showed originality and depth on the part of the performers. There were also dancing competitions in the male and female categories.

Kiss Daniel

Nollywood diva, Mercy Johnson Okojie and her Ghanaian colleague, Juliet Ibrahim anchored the show while the trio of Nollywood legends, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Victor Osuagwu and Patience Ozokwor, aka Mama G, made celebrity appearances.

Globacom will hold the next edition of the Mega Music Nationwide Tour will hold today, in Port Harcourt.

The post Di’ja drops new hit track at Calabar Glo Mega Music Tour appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.