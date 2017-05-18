Di’ja, Kiss Daniel, Runtown, Timaya Stir Calabar At Glo Music Concert

By SOLOMON NDA-ISAIAH

Last weekend, grandmasters of data, Globacom, held its rave of the moment music concert, Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour, in Calabar, Cross River State, with the country’s leading musicians entertaining the crowd at the city’s Cultural Centre.

From Marvin Records sultry singer, Di’Ja, to Kiss Daniel, Omawumi, Runtown and Timaya, the stars delivered incredible performances that left the guests which included the former Minister for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Edem Duke, First Lady of Cross River State, Dr. (Mrs.) Lynda Ayade, Cross River State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Comrade Asu Okang and the Chief Executive Officer of Hit FM, Calabar, Patrick Ugbe, asking for more.

Other guests who savoured the unforgettable night of musical entertainment were the General Manager of Transcorp Hotels, Calabar, Mr. Chuma Mgbojikwe, his wife, Adaku Mgbojikwe, and officials of CUSO International Organisation, a Non-Governmental Organisation, Richard Khawaja, Ginette Potentier and Akvia Repiakion.

Setting the stage for the night were up-and-coming artistes from Calabar and environs who seized their moment in the sun to showcase their talent. They delivered sublime performances that drew loud ovations from the audience. This was followed by different dancing competitionswhich whetted the appetite of the guests the more.

The main acts for the show then took over, with Katch leading the charge. The Afro hip hop rapper gave a scintillating delivery which raised the tempo of the hall and ushered in Di’Ja who arrived dressed in a delectable black curvy gown. The highlight of her performance was the introduction of her new track, “One Talk” which greatly delighted the audience.

As Di’Ja exited the stage, another female sensation took over. Omawumi who is a great stage performer lived up to her reputation by taking charge of the stage and delivering a jazzed up performance of her hit songs such as Love Wan Tintin, Megbele, If You Ask Me, kokoma andBonsue. It was an engaging performance that had the state Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Asu Okang, dancing all through her performance.

She was followed by Kiss Daniel, who changed the tempo of the show and performed tracks from his New Era album such as Mama, Gbese, No Be You I Carry Come. He was joined on stage by his bandboys, and they further thrilled the crowd with acrobatic Atilogwu dance steps. He showed why is a darling of the ladies when he invited a delectable lady onstage and performed his most popular track, Woju, while kneeling down in mock proposal to the lady.

Sensational dancehall artiste, Runtown, was next. He opened with his Mad Over Youtrack which threw the crowd into a frenzy. He followed up his thrilling show with Walahitalahi, Bend Down, Superwoman, Babaynanso, Fijogbowo and on popular demand, ended with Mad Over You.

Timaya, the Egberi Papa 1 of Bayelsa, then arrived to deliver his Babalawo Power signature tune. He electrified the already charged audience with Ukwu, Call Me Timaya, Shake your Bombom, I Concur and Money No Dey. Timaya also showed his spiritual side with intermittent prayers and praise songs, thus introducing ecclesiastical dimension to the night of fun.

The show was anchored by two Nollywood Divas, Juliet Ibrahim and Mercy Johnson Okojie, while Nollywood legends, Victor Osuagwu, Richard Mofe-Damijo, and Patience Ozokwor, aka Mama G, made celebrity guests appearances.

One of the celebrities, Victor Osuagwu, summarized the mood of the guests after the show. “Only Globacom could have done this. I am not saying this for fun, Globacom truly loves this country and you can see how happy the people are. God bless Globacom”. Similarly, Gift Ekpe, a student of University of Calabar, declared, “This is one of the best shows I have attended and I had fun. I am also looking forward to the comedy leg of the show and I promise myself I will not miss it”.

Glo Mega Music show will move to Port Harcourt next. The show will be held on Sunday, May 21, in Port Harcourt. Glo subscribers interested in attending the show are expected to recharge and use up to N2, 000 credit within a month and text “MUSIC P HAROURT” to a short code 207.

