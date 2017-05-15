Dimitri Seluk In The Dark About Yaya Toure’s Contract Situation At Manchester City

Yaya Toure’s agent knows nothing about the midfielder being offered a new contract at Man City and has not heard anything from the club for two months.

Yaya Toure’s City contract runs out in six weeks and there have been reports that he will be offered a new deal.

“We have not heard anything,” Dimitri Seluk said. “I read a lot of stories about a new City contract but I know nothing about this. The last time I spoke to anyone at City was in Monaco in March.”

Ir’s been an incredible turnaround in the veteran’s fortunes, after being frozen out at the start of the season due to his agent Dimitri Seluk’s public criticism of Guardiola.

Yaya Toure issued an apology and has gone on to become a mainstay in the City team since his recall in November.

Guardiola is set to spend in the region of £200m this summer, with a holding midfielder on his wanted list.

