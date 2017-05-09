Dino assassination saga: Protesters call for council boss release

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—AGGRIEVED youths, women, students and other stakeholders from Kogi West Senatorial district, yesterday, protested the detention of the Administrator of Ijumu Local Government Area, Taofiq Isah, held by police over his alleged involvement in the assassination attempt on Senator Dino Melaye.

The protesters, who converged at the Kabba Township with placards and banners bearing various inscriptions, expressed concerns over what they described as “continued detention” of their son and leader without being charged to court.

They said the issue was a political battle between Taofiq and Senator Melaye, who accused him as suspect in the assassination attempt.

Some of the placards read “Hon Taofiq Isah should not be subjected to media prosecution, let the court decide,” “Federation of Yagba Students condemns continued detention of Hon. Taofiq Isah without trial” and Kogi West is united for peace.”

Speaking, leader of the Kogi Integrity Group, Mr. Zacchaeus Dare, called on the Inspector General of Police to charge Taofiq to court without further delay to decide the matter rather than keeping him perpetually in custody, thus violating his fundamental human rights.

He said: “Enough is enough of these violations of fundamental rights of the people. We will hit the streets in protests if Taofiq is not charged to court or released.”

On their parts, spokespersons of the Okun Youth and that of National Association of Kogi State Students, NAKOSS, also called on the IG to either charged Taofiq to court or release him.

Speaking on behalf of the family, elder brother of Taofiq, Chief Samuel Abejide, who claimed that the police had held him incommunicado and not allowing him access to his drug, expressed concerns that there might be a plan for him to die in police custody.

