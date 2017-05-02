Dino Melaye is a failed Senator, the regret of Kogi – Bello’s Chief of Staff
Edward David Onoja, Chief of Staff to the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has labelled Dino Melaye a “failed, rudderless Senator” and “the Regret of Kogi”. Onoja said this in a statement on Monday wherein he reacted to a trending video of an interview posted by a television station under a banner headline he considered […]
