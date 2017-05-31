Dino Melaye ya baiwa alkalin kotun zabe cin hanci – Sahara Reporters – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Dino Melaye ya baiwa alkalin kotun zabe cin hanci – Sahara Reporters
NAIJ.COM
Jaridar Sahara Reporters ta bada rahoton cewa Sanata mai wakiltar Kogi ta yamma a majalisan dattawan tarayya, Dino Melaye, ya biya alkalin kotun zabe, Justice Akon Ikpeme, cin hanci a shari'ar zaben 2015. A wata maganar rediyo na tattaunawa wayan …
Dino Melaye reacts to bribery scandal
Trending: Melaye in fresh scandal over alleged bribery offer to Judge Ikpeme [LISTEN]
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!