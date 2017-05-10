Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Diplomatic missions asked to collaborate in galamsey fight – Graphic Online

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Graphic Online

Diplomatic missions asked to collaborate in galamsey fight
Graphic Online
Heads of African Diplomatic Missions in Ghana have been called upon to collaborate effectively with the government to end the menace of illegal mining, popularly known as 'galamsey', in the country. The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr John …
Fight Against Galamsey: Foreigners Face 25 Years Jail TermPeace FM Online
Ghana government calls on Foreign Missions to support fight against galamseyGhana Business News
Land Dispute School of Survey, Mapping closed after clashes over landPulse.com.gh

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.