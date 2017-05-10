Diplomatic missions asked to collaborate in galamsey fight – Graphic Online
Graphic Online
Diplomatic missions asked to collaborate in galamsey fight
Graphic Online
Heads of African Diplomatic Missions in Ghana have been called upon to collaborate effectively with the government to end the menace of illegal mining, popularly known as 'galamsey', in the country. The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr John …
