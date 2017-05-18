Disaster in Sokoto as windstorms kill three and damage 93 houses – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Disaster in Sokoto as windstorms kill three and damage 93 houses
NAIJ.COM
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said three persons on Monday, May 15 lost their lives in windstorms that destroyed many neighbourhoods in Shagari local government area of Sokoto state. NEMA disclosed this in Sokoto on …
Windstorms kill three in Sokoto — NEMA
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!