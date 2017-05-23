High court freezes suspension of UCC students – Myjoyonline.com
Myjoyonline.com
High court freezes suspension of UCC students
Myjoyonline.com
A Cape Coast High court has placed an interim injunction on the rustication of some 22 students by the University of Cape Coast. The order restraining the university authorities from enforcing their decision was issued by Justice William Boampong …
University Clashes Court stops suspension of UCC students
22 rusticated students were 'negligent' – UCC
Why UCC rusticated 22 students
