Disney blackmailed over apparent movie hack: reports – gulfnews.com

Disney blackmailed over apparent movie hack: reports
Los Angeles: Disney chief Bob Iger said Monday hackers claiming to have access to one of the company's unreleased movies were demanding a “huge” ransom, according to US media reports. He did not reveal which film had been stolen but said the …
