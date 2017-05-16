Disney blackmailed over apparent movie hack: reports – gulfnews.com
gulfnews.com
Disney blackmailed over apparent movie hack: reports
gulfnews.com
Los Angeles: Disney chief Bob Iger said Monday hackers claiming to have access to one of the company's unreleased movies were demanding a “huge” ransom, according to US media reports. He did not reveal which film had been stolen but said the …
Disney face ransom threat after 'hackers steal movie'
Hackers have access to Pirates of the Caribbean 5, will release it if Disney does not pay ransom
Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean 5 being 'held to ransom' by computer hackers
