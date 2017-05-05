Distorting of the Nigeria flag may attract a fine of N100,000
The House of Representatives is about to pass a bill for a law to provide a 100, 000 Naira fine for people who distort the country’s national flag.The bill passed second reading at the House on Thursday.Sponsor of the bill, Rep. Sam Onuigbo (Abia-PDP) in the debate said the bill sought to amend the Flag …
