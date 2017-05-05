Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Distorting of the Nigeria flag may attract a fine of N100,000

Posted on May 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The House of Representatives is about to pass a bill for a law to provide a 100, 000 Naira fine for people who distort the country’s national flag.The bill passed second reading at the House on Thursday.Sponsor of the bill, Rep. Sam Onuigbo (Abia-PDP) in the debate said the bill sought to amend the Flag …

The post Distorting of the Nigeria flag may attract a fine of N100,000 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.