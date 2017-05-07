DJ Consequence celebrates Birthday with New Mixtape “The Vibes Machine Party Mixtape 2017” | Listen on BN

With his latest single; “Banging” featuring Reekado Banks and Attitude still burning up the airwaves across Africa, one of the continent’s foremost Disc Jockey and Club Quilox resident DJ – DJ Consequence follows up his Big Brother Naija smash performance with another incredible piece of work dubbed “The Vibes Machine Party Mixtape 2017“. Get “The Vibes Machine Party Mixtape 2017” here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

