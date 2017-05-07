DJ Consequence – The Vibes Machine Party Mixtape 2017

Happy Birthday, VIBES MACHINE; DJ Consequence!! With his latest single; “Banging” featuring Reekado Banks and Attitude still burning up the airwaves across Africa, one of the continent’s foremost Disc Jockey and Club Quilox resident DJ – DJ CONSEQUENCE follows up his Big Brother Naija smash performance with another incredible piece of work dubbed “The Vibes Machine Party Mixtape 2017”. “The Vibes Machine Party Mixtape 2017” shows […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

