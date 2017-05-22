DJ Jimmy Jatt’s Daughter Oyindamola, Graduates From University In New York. | Photo

Nigerian veteran Disc Jockey, Jimmy Jatt’s daughter, Oyindamola has just graduated from the State University of New York at Old Westbury. The beautiful damsel, who is the veteran’s first child graduated this past Sunday… a huge congratulations to her. See some of her stunning photos below: Source: Yabaleftonline

The post DJ Jimmy Jatt’s Daughter Oyindamola, Graduates From University In New York. | Photo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

