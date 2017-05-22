Pages Navigation Menu

DJ Jimmy Jatt’s Daughter Oyindamola, Graduates From University In New York. | Photo

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian veteran Disc Jockey, Jimmy Jatt’s daughter, Oyindamola has just graduated from the State University of New York at Old Westbury. The beautiful damsel, who is the veteran’s first child graduated this past Sunday… a huge congratulations to her. See some of her stunning photos below: Source: Yabaleftonline

