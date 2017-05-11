Djokovic, Nadal survive scares in Madrid – Sport24
|
Sport24
|
Djokovic, Nadal survive scares in Madrid
Sport24
Madrid – Novak Djokovic staved off a huge upset and Rafael Nadal was made to battle in their opening matches at the Madrid Masters on Wednesday. In his first outing since splitting with his long-time coaching team, Djokovic had to dig deep before …
Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal win in Madrid
Djokovic, Nadal fight on as Wawrinka bows out
Rafael Nadal beats Fabio Fognini at Madrid Open
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!