Child Protection Week launched in Cape Town – South African Broadcasting Corporation
|
South African Broadcasting Corporation
|
Child Protection Week launched in Cape Town
South African Broadcasting Corporation
Nineteen children have been killed in the Western Cape alone since the beginning of the year.(SABC). Tags: Western Cape · Cape Town · Child Protection Week · Courtney Pieters · Lindokuhle Kota · Connie Nxumal · Thembeka Figlan · Hlengiwe Mkhize …
Dlamini a no-show at Child Protection Week launch in Langa
South Africa: Child Protection Week Gets Underway
Child Protection Week launches in Western Cape
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!