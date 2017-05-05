Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

DMO sensitises public on need to invest in FG bond – Vanguard

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

DMO sensitises public on need to invest in FG bond
Vanguard
Awka— THERE was excitement among professional and business groups, yesterday, in Onitsha, Anambra State, when officials of the Debt Management Office, DMO, assembled them for the ongoing campaign on the need to invest in the Federal …
FGN Savings Bond Designed to Favour Low-income Earners – DMO DGLeadership Newspapers

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.