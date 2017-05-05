DMO sensitises public on need to invest in FG bond

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka— THERE was excitement among professional and business groups, yesterday, in Onitsha, Anambra State, when officials of the Debt Management Office, DMO, assembled them for the ongoing campaign on the need to invest in the Federal Government’s savings bond.

The groups that attended the event include Nigeria Bar Association, NBA; Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, and over 50 traders’ associations in the major markets in the town.

Director-General of DMO, Dr. Abraham Nwankwo, said the decision to involve Nigerians at the grassroots level in the activities of DMO was the discovery that most Nigerians were getting poorer while the country’s economy was growing, which was an indication that people were not participating effectively in the nation’s economic activities.

According to him, before now, the Federal Government’s savings bond was patronized only by the rich, adding that DMO decided to allow the generality of the people benefit from the scheme to make stakeholders in the economy.

He said: “Since the scheme began in 2002, we have been issuing bonds to companies, banks, pension funds operators, insurance companies and high network individuals and we feel the general public should feel the impact of the organization.

