Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

DMO sensitises public on need to invest in FG bond

Posted on May 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka— THERE was excitement among professional and business groups, yesterday, in Onitsha, Anambra State, when officials of the Debt Management Office, DMO, assembled them for the ongoing campaign on the need to invest in the Federal Government’s savings bond.

The groups that attended the event include Nigeria Bar Association, NBA; Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, and over 50 traders’ associations in the major markets in the town.

Director-General of DMO, Dr. Abraham Nwankwo, said the decision to involve Nigerians at the grassroots level in the activities of DMO was the discovery that most Nigerians were getting poorer while the country’s economy was growing, which was an indication that people were not participating effectively in the nation’s economic activities.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

According to him, before now, the Federal Government’s savings bond was patronized only by the rich, adding that DMO decided to allow the generality of the people benefit from the scheme to make stakeholders in the economy.

He said: “Since the scheme began in 2002, we have been issuing bonds to companies, banks, pension funds operators, insurance companies and high network individuals and we feel the general public should feel the impact of the organization.

 

The post DMO sensitises public on need to invest in FG bond appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.