DMO urges Nigerians to invest N5,000, N50m in FGN Savings Bond – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
DMO urges Nigerians to invest N5,000, N50m in FGN Savings Bond
Vanguard
THE Debt Management Office, DMO, has called on Nigerisans to invest a minimum of N5,000 and maximum of N50million in Federal Government Savings Bond, FGNSB, adding that any amount higher than N50million should be invested in the old bond, …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!