DNA Twins drop the Visuals to their Single “How Can” | Watch

Mavin Records‘ twin singing sensation, DNA have dropped the visuals to their debut single “How Can“. The video to the Don Jazzy produced song was shot by Paul Gambit. Hit Play below!

The post DNA Twins drop the Visuals to their Single “How Can” | Watch appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

