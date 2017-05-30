Do Not Look Directly At Shaq’s Feet [Video]

When you’re clocking in at 216 centimetres tall, you’re going to have some pretty big feet.

Then again, when you spend the better part of the first 40 years of your life cramming them into basketball shoes, the results can be less than easy on the eye.

During a recent match between the Cavs and the Celtics Shaq was courtside doing his TV duties when this happened:

And more shocked reactions via THIS tweet:

Damn.

If you’re too scared to get in close, real close, we’ve done the hard yards for you:

That’s some ballerina foot there, buddy.

Or, as someone on Twitter described it, a turtle with a broken neck.

I’ll tell you who gets your pain – Shaq’s son, Shareef. Via his Twitter account:

He might have some funky ass feet but damn, that man could dunk. Backboards beware:

[source:buzzfeed]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

