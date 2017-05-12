“Do Something With Your Life”; Korede Bello Slams Instagram Fan

Supreme Mavin Dynasty ‘lover boy’ and sensational singer, Korede Bello has fired back at a fan for a comment made on his Instagram page. The singer who is currently in Australia ahead of his concert, took the time out to make the announcement on his Instagram page which drew the attention of the fan in …

The post “Do Something With Your Life”; Korede Bello Slams Instagram Fan appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

