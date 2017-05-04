Do You Know Apple is More than a Mere Fruit? See 15 Very Interesting & Funny Facts you Didn’t Know About Apples

Delicious and crunchy, the apple fruit is one of the most popular and favorite fruits in the world, among different circles of people who either favor it for its health benefits or just plain deliciousness. While you probably know the fruit’s myriad health benefits, chances are you’ve never heard some really interesting facts about apples. […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

