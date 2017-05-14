Doctor Blames “poor vision” for Accidentally Removing Patient’s Ovary Instead of Appendix
The UK Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service has struck off a doctor Lawal Haruna for performing 3 botched operations that have been described as “Never events”. In March 2015, Lawal mistakenly removed a patient’s Fallopian tube and ovary during an operation to remove her appendix. The patient, identified as “Patient B” was not of child bearing […]
The post Doctor Blames “poor vision” for Accidentally Removing Patient’s Ovary Instead of Appendix appeared first on BellaNaija.
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!