Doctors in Diaspora task FG on improved medical facilities

Concerned by the poor state of healthcare system in Nigeria, the Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas (ANPA) has charged the federal government to provide adequate infrastructure, institution and technical provider in all aspect of what is needed surgically and medically to curb medical tourism.

The President, ANPA, Johnson Adeyanju, , disclosed this during their annual medical mission to Nigeria, in collaboration with First Consultant Hospital in Lagos recently. He said, “Nigeria will need to invest in infrastructure, make sure enough training places for our graduating physician to practise, ensure that post graduate training that we have in the country have enough people with good technical skills that can do some of the surgeries that is available and make sure that the hospital that we have has the state of the art technology to take care of the people who want to say their”.

Speaking on their mission to Nigeria, he said “we are going to create awareness and attend to some cases at Freedom pack while some of our team member will also render some specialized care at Abuja before meeting with stakeholders in Nigeria healthcare. The Commissioner for health, Lagos Stae Jide idris, , commended ANPA for this bold initiative, saying, “we are in a period of our time where we want Nigerians in Diaspora to join hands with us to raise the standard of living.

“They are Nigerians who have been out of the country for quite a long time and they need to give back to the country who trained them,” Idris added. George Etomi, a renowned lawyer based in Lagos, one of the hosts at the event, said “It is very important because though this mission they actually look at the patients and rendered quality care, since they arrived they have carried out series of operation across different hospital and different patients.

