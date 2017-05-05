Doctors protest poor working conditions in Osun

Members of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Osun Chapter, on Thursday staged a peaceful protest in Osogbo over unpaid salaries and poor healthcare facilities in state-owned health institutions. The doctors, who carried placards, marched from the association’s secretariat on Gbogon/Ibadan Road to the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park in Osogbo, and sang anti-government songs. Dr Tokunbo Olajumoke, the NMA Chairman in the state, told newsmen that the state government owed doctors two years arrears of salaries.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

