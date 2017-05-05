Pages Navigation Menu

Doctors protest poor working conditions in Osun

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

Members of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Osun Chapter, on Thursday staged a peaceful protest in Osogbo over unpaid salaries and poor healthcare facilities in state-owned health institutions. The doctors, who carried placards, marched from the association’s secretariat on Gbogon/Ibadan Road to the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park in Osogbo, and sang anti-government songs. Dr Tokunbo Olajumoke, the NMA Chairman in the state, told newsmen that the state government owed doctors two years arrears of salaries.

