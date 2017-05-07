Doctors Said I’d Never Have Children, Now I’ve Had 10 Naturally – Woman Reveals

A woman, Louise Andrew who was told by doctors that she would never have children beat the odds as she conceived her ten children naturally. The bad news came as a devastating blow when she was 17 and diagnosed with severe ovarian cysts.

She had suffered the symptoms for months before she was told natural ­conception was almost ­impossible.

But Louise, now 34, went on to defy the odds – big time.

She has had an amazing TEN miracle babies completely naturally. And she hasn’t even ruled out ­expanding her brood, who range from 17 to newborn.

The supermum, who gave birth to her youngest five weeks ago, told the Sunday People : “When you have been told you won’t have children naturally and then you are lucky enough to go on to have one, you can’t help but want more.

“Each time, I say it’s the last but then I love being a mum so much and am still so happy that I have been able to do this, I carry on.

“I don’t regret a single one of them and I would be just as happy if another of them came along now. “I love being a mum. I was born to do it and I feel so grateful.”

Louise, who is currently on maternity leave from her own cleaning company spent her early years dreaming of building her own perfect family.