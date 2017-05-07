Doctors Said I’d Never Have Children, Now I’ve Had 10 Naturally – Woman Reveals
A woman, Louise Andrew who was told by doctors that she would never have children beat the odds as she conceived her ten children naturally. The bad news came as a devastating blow when she was 17 and diagnosed with severe ovarian cysts.
She had suffered the symptoms for months before she was told natural conception was almost impossible.
But Louise, now 34, went on to defy the odds – big time.
She has had an amazing TEN miracle babies completely naturally. And she hasn’t even ruled out expanding her brood, who range from 17 to newborn.
The supermum, who gave birth to her youngest five weeks ago, told the Sunday People : “When you have been told you won’t have children naturally and then you are lucky enough to go on to have one, you can’t help but want more.
“Each time, I say it’s the last but then I love being a mum so much and am still so happy that I have been able to do this, I carry on.
“I don’t regret a single one of them and I would be just as happy if another of them came along now. “I love being a mum. I was born to do it and I feel so grateful.”
Louise, who is currently on maternity leave from her own cleaning company spent her early years dreaming of building her own perfect family.
