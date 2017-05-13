Doctors Suspend 10-Day Old Strike In Kogi

Doctors under the aegis of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Kogi state have suspended their 10-day old strike so as to give room for dialogue with the State Government.

This disclosure was made in a statement issued by its Chairman, Dr. Godwin Tijani, after its Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) in Lokoja on Saturday, May 13, 2017.

In the statement, the association said the decision to suspend the strike was unanimously taken to honour the Kogi paramount ruler, Attah Igala, and other imminent stakeholders, for their intervention.

The statement read: “NMA has agreed to suspend its strike for two weeks to enable prominent personalities and stakeholders, mediate.” “Since the Attah of Igala, NMA National President and our honourable members of the House of Assembly have requested the association to suspend the action and give them time to intervene, we have no choice than to honour them.” “We will reconvene in a forth night to decide on the way forward if no positive progress is made and our demands are not met.”

The Kogi chapter of NMA had directed its members to embark on indefinite strike from May 3, alleging government’s failure to pay doctors’ salaries and arrears, among other demands.

