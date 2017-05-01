Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Does a New Opposition Coalition in Zimbabwe Have Any Hope of Defeating Mugabe? – World Politics Review

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


World Politics Review

Does a New Opposition Coalition in Zimbabwe Have Any Hope of Defeating Mugabe?
World Politics Review
The political opposition in Zimbabwe to President Robert Mugabe is about to test the old adage that the enemy of my enemy is my friend. On April 19, two opposition leaders—former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai and former Vice President Joice …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.