CS Video: Javier Bardem on Pirates of the Caribbean’s Captain Salazar – ComingSoon.net
|
ComingSoon.net
|
CS Video: Javier Bardem on Pirates of the Caribbean's Captain Salazar
ComingSoon.net
This Friday, Walt Disney Pictures invites audiences to return to the world of Pirates of the Caribbean with the franchise's fifth big screen installment, Dead Men Tell No Tales! This time, Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow is facing off against a foe …
The Sweet Way Orlando Bloom Keeps His Son with Him at All Times, Plus: Is He Looking for a Wife?
MOVIE REVIEW: 'Dead Men Tell No Tales' somewhat successful in finding formula of first 'Pirates' adventure
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!