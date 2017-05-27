Does size really matter?

Men often ask this question, especially men who are not endowed down there. They worry about what their women think of them in bed. They are conscious of their sizes down there, like most women are of their breasts when the bra comes off. This explains the reason there abounds penis enlargement drugs; both herbal and orthodox on the streets even as women go for different bras that enable them package their breasts well. Some women even opt for surgeries and implants.

Some men throw away their faces to avoid seeing their women’s facial expression when they have a hard on and their pants drop. Other men look into their women’s faces to see if she’s disappointed or not. Before we go deeper into this issue, here is one thing you must have in mind. Do not let the size of your penis decide how manly you are.

If you are a guy with a small penis size, you could end up shying away from the opposite sex or insist on dating only virgins or someone with just one or two body counts just because you feel less than well-endowed. Just imagine how that could affect your morale and confidence.

Back to our topic, does size really matter to women? This is not a question that can be answered simply with a yes or a no. Yes, size does matter, but not in the way men get obsessed with it, even as women are with their breasts. A lot of women would tell you that it’s not just the length of the organ that matters most, it’s what you do with it that really counts. Some men don’t think about foreplay. All they do is get in once they are horny. Sex becomes a clear case of plugging and unplugging.

The size of a man’s penis definitely does matter when it comes to sex. The size play a huge role in whether you’ll be able to help your woman climax better. If you have a considerably big penis, you may have experienced some girls love the way you feel inside them while some girls may cringe in pain and ask you to slow down or avoid penetrating fully. So, as the same penis brings pleasure to some girls, it inflicts hurt on others. Some girls feel that bigger penis means better sex, while other girls hate the big size because it hurts them. Different strokes right?

Remember the Kama sutra manual? The Kama sutra is a manual of love written over 2000 years ago in India by a man named Vatsyayana. In one of the chapters on sexual union, he explains the division of men into three categories based on the size of their lingam (Penis). He also divides women into three types based on the depth of their yoni (vulva); the depth of yoni here signifies the depth of the vagina.

According to Kama sutra, based on the size of his lingam (penis), a man can either be a Hare – short, a Bull or a Horse – longer.

And a woman, based on the depth of her Yoni (vulva) can either be a female Deer – short, a Mare or a female Elephant – Deeper.

Meanwhile, the outcome and pleasure of sexual union between a man and a woman can be determined based on these divisions.

The sexual union between a Hare man and a Deer woman, a Bull man and a Mare woman, and a Horse man and an Elephant woman would lead to more pleasurable orgasms and a better sexual union than any other type of combinations of men and women. These three unions are called equal unions or perfect unions.

On the other hand, if a Horse man penetrates a Deer woman, that is, if a man with a longer member penetrates a woman with a short vagina, it’ll end up causing discomfort to the woman. The only way around this is for the man to penetrate her halfway or to the point where she is comfortable.

Another scenario is when a Hare man penetrates an Elephant woman. In this case, a man with a short member penetrates a woman with a deeper vagina. When this happens, the woman may never be able to experience heightened orgasms or sexual satisfaction with him because the man would never be able to reach deeper into her.

So before you call that woman a sex maniac or a whore because she’s not feeling you or easily satisfied, let this guide your sense of judgment.

An elephant woman with a deeper vagina would definitely prefer a Horse man with a longer organ. While a Deer woman with a shorter vagina may be fascinated by a large erection, but she will experience the best sex with someone like a Hare man who has a small organ than a longer one.

Now, you know that size definitely does matter because many marriages have broken down on the basis of size. All these excuses are wrapped in irreconcilable differences. He’s either too big that sex is torturous and she is tired of enduring the pain that comes with sex rather than pleasure. She’s unable to experience orgasm. In some cases, the man feels she’s too deep and he has never hit any walls before, so he isn’t getting any satisfaction having sex with her. They both become sexually frustrated.

Big is not always better, neither does small mean bad. Of course, we cannot measure the length and depth each time we date someone; neither can we figure the size of someone’s private part by merely looking at them.

But at the end of it all, when you have sex with someone, what matters is how comfortable both of you are while having sex. If it’s too big for her, you will hurt her. If it’s too small for her, she won’t be sexually satisfied. When sex becomes a struggle, then the aim is defeated.

A guy who feels small down there may be able to give better orgasms to many girls than a guy who is endowed. So, however well or less endowed you may be, fret not, there’s a perfect match or an almost perfect match for you. As long as you avoid the contrasting opposite as a sexual partner, you will definitely have a great time in bed. Subtly talk about it with your partner.

Feel more confident about your assets and focus more on pleasuring her through extended foreplay rather than spending your time disturbing your head on how you need your little guy in the tunnel to work all the magic.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

