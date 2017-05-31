Dog kills 3-week-old baby who was left alone for just 5 minutes

A 3-week-old was killed after one of her family’s three pit bulls attacked the baby girl while she was unattended with the dogs, according to reports. Susannah Jean Murray was left alone in a bouncy for five minutes inside of her Michigan home when one of the dogs attacked her, according to authorities. When an […]

The post Dog kills 3-week-old baby who was left alone for just 5 minutes appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

