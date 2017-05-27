Pages Navigation Menu

Dogara bags `Ome Udo' title in Aba – Vanguard

Vanguard

Dogara bags `Ome Udo' title in Aba
Vanguard
Aba (Abia) – Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara on Saturday bagged the title Ome Udo 1 (Peace Maker) of Aba at the palace of the traditional ruler of Aba Ancient Kingdom, Eze Isaac Ikonne. Speaker Dogara. Ikonne said during the …
