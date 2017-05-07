Dogara calls for constitution role for traditional rulers

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Sunday called for constitutional role for traditional leaders in the country.

Dogara made the call during a courtesy visit to Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi in Birnin Kebbi, on the sideline of the turbanning ceremony of the Chief Whip of the House, Alhassan Adodoguwa, as the Dallatun Kangiwa in Arewa Local Government area of the state.

The speaker was, however, represented at the occasion by the Deputy Leader of the House, Umar Jibril, who also led other members to the state.

He said that it was time for Nigerians to give traditional rulers constitutional recognition because in the past, people derived their power and authority from them.

“It is high time we started going down the memory lane to actualise this dream. We pray that we shall achieve this and promote the traditional rulers to their actual positions in the country.’’

Bagudu, while responding, urged the National Assembly to provide mechanism that ensure increased funding to agriculture sector.

He said that if Nigeria had spent a lot on the sector, the country’s economy would be have been diversified.

Reacting to the new his title, Adodoguwa described it as a gesture that would further bridge the gap among the people in the Northern, especially among the people of the North-West.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

