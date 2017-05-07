Dogara commends Buhari over release of 82 Chibok Girls

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has commended President Buhari for his continued dedication to the safe return of the abducted Chibok Girls.

This is coming in the wake of the release of 82 schoolgirls who were abducted, along with others, by Boko Haram terrorists in April 2014.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan, Dogara described the development as “delightful and heartening”, and commended the efforts of the security agencies and all others who were involved in the negotiation process.

“Last month, the House of Representatives adopted a motion urging the Executive to expedite negotiation for the release of the schoolgirls who remain in captivity, and the news of the release of 82 Chibok girls is delightful, to say the least.

“President Buhari has further proven that he is a man of his words, as he could have used the initial inaction by the previous administration as an excuse to not take action, but he didn’t. It has been said in many quarters that true leadership is defined not by apportioning blame, but by solving challenges irrespective of their genesis, and the President deserves all commendation for this feat.

“It is extremely gladdening that these 82 girls will finally be reunited with their families; it is my ardent hope that they get the required medical attention, and that the other girls – and all others – who remain in captivity are released soon.”

During the two-day working visit to his country home, Dogara joined over 30,000 of his constituents to offer special prayers for the quick recovery and good health of President Muhammad Buhari.

The special prayers were jointly led by the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dass Branch, Reverend Kefas Galadima and Sheikh Hamza Dass at the instance of the Speaker, during the flag-off ceremony of road projects in Bogoro, Dass, Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency, held in Dass.

The Speaker used the occasion to enjoin the people to put the leadership of the country in their daily prayers for God’s guidance and protection.

“Please, as you have been told and you know, Mr. President has health challenges. Pray for him. Pray for the leadership of this country, pray for the vice president, pray for the governors, even when they are not doing well, that God will give them the wisdom to improve. Pray for local government chairmen, even though they have run away, they don’t want development. Pray for them so that they will see themselves to be working for the people.”

The Speaker, who commended President Buhari for restoring peace and stability in the North-East and the nation in general, said the National Assembly will continue to support his efforts in sustaining lasting peace across the country.

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja

