Dogara, constituents offer prayers for Buhari

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara and his constituents, on Saturday collectively offered both Christian and Muslim prayers for the full recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The special prayers were led by Rev. Kefas Galadima, Chairman, Christian Association, (CAN), Dass branch and Sheikh Hamza Dass, at the launching road project in Bogoro/Dass, Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency.

The speaker urged the people to remember the leadership of the country in their daily prayers.

“Please, as you have been told and you know, he has health challenges.

“Pray for the leadership of this country, pray for Vice President, pray for the governors and council chairmen, even when they are not doing well, that God will give them wisdom to improve.

“Pray for them so that they will see themselves to be working for the people,” he said.

The speaker also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for restoring peace and stability in the North East and the nation in general.

He added that the National Assembly would continue to support the president’s efforts in sustaining lasting peace in the country.

The post Dogara, constituents offer prayers for Buhari appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

