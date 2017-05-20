Dogara: Many Nigerians ignorant of legislature’s role in government – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Dogara: Many Nigerians ignorant of legislature's role in government
TheCable
Yakubu Dogara, speaker, house of representatives, on Saturday said that many Nigerians were still ignorant of the role of the legislature as an arm of government. Dogara said the glaring ignorance on the part of many Nigerians had continued to put the …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!