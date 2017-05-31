Dogara Receives 72 Bills From Law Reform Committee

By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO,

The Committee on Review of Existing Laws and Law Reform set up by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon .Yakubu Dogara, to review obsolete laws and review the nation’s statutes has presented another Set of 72 bills to the Speaker for passage into law.

The team was led by the director general of National Institute of Legislative Studies, Dr Ladi Hamalai, to submit the report, which is of the final phase of the committee’s work, at the National Assembly.

While submitting the report, Dr. Hamalai said, “the committee considered over 100 legislation, out of which seventy-two bills were drafted.

The Speaker however assured the committee that the House of Representatives will give the bills expeditious passage, while commending them for their selfless contribution to the strengthening of the laws of Nigeria.

The committee had in the last 18 months submitted about 300 bills some of which have since been passed into law and assented to by the President.

